Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 508,327 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

