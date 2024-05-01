Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

