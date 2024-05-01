Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 664,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 630,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

