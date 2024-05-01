Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Robert Half by 440.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

