Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 17,852 shares.The stock last traded at $400.29 and had previously closed at $395.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atrion
Atrion Stock Performance
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%.
Atrion Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atrion
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.