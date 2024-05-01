Avantor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 36,657 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 443% compared to the typical volume of 6,748 put options.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 8,060.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 857,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 846,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2,618.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,156,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

