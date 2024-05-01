Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $36,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% during the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 989,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

