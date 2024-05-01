Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $217.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

