AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AXT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in AXT by 9.8% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 450,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Report on AXTI

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.