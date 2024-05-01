AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AXT Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
About AXT
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AXT
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.