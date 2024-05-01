B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.66. 217,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,449,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 702,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 104,344 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,756,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

