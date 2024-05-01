Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.30. Bakkt shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 34,986 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKKT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bakkt from $12.50 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($7.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($4.50). The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.00 million. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bakkt news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,198.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bakkt by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

