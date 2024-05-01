Balchem (BCPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Balchem Price Performance
BCPC stock opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $159.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
