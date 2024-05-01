Balchem (BCPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC stock opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $159.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

