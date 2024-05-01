Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Get Ball alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.48.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.