Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $69.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ball by 6.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 46.2% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $704,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

