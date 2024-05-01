Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of BBAJF stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.01.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

