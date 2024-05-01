Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of BBAJF stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.01.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
