BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,500 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,809,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,833.8 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

NCBDF stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

