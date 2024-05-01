Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

