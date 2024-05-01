Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Down 9.9% in April

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,600 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 959,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZH. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BZH opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

