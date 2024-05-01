Berenberg Bank Boosts HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 830

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 830 ($10.43) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 660 ($8.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 826.69 ($10.38).

HSBA opened at GBX 699.80 ($8.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 624.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 618.53. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 702.60 ($8.83).

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

