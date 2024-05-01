Berenberg Bank Lowers Videndum (LON:VID) Price Target to GBX 450

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.28) to GBX 450 ($5.65) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital lowered Videndum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
