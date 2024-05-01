Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 21.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BETRW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.