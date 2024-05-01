Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Better Home & Finance Trading Down 21.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BETRW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Better Home & Finance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Better Home & Finance
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.