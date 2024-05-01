Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 45,473 shares.The stock last traded at $16.01 and had previously closed at $17.18.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $627.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The company had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.3521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.