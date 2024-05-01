Bfsg LLC Sells 94 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of JPM opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

