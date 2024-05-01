Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.