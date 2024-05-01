Brendon B. Falconer Sells 49,375 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 367,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,296,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 203,963 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Stephens decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

View Our Latest Report on Old National Bancorp

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.