Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY24 guidance at $3.00-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE BFAM opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.39.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
