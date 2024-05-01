Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY24 guidance at $7.57-$7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.570-7.850 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $193.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $143.95 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

