Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $178.85

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.85.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE DRI opened at $153.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.
Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.
