Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $21.32

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,108,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SLM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 6,779.4% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 894,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 881,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $21.19 on Friday. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

