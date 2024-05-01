Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) PT at $165.23

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 107,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $147.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average of $150.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

