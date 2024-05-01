Brokers Issue Forecasts for MarineMax, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

HZO opened at $24.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $550.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 422,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

