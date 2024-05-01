Brokers Issue Forecasts for Travelzoo’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Travelzoo Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.91 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.25%.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at $46,975,660.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.