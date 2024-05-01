Brokers Offer Predictions for Roku, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Roku in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $90,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,182,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.