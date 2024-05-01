Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,490,000 after buying an additional 578,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after buying an additional 659,471 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,763,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,103,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,879,000 after buying an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,435,000 after buying an additional 664,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

