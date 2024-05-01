Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cable One to post earnings of $10.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $393.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.23 and a 200-day moving average of $504.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cable One has a 12 month low of $373.37 and a 12 month high of $768.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $627.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.