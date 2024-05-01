Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 68,535 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.