Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Cactus worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

Cactus stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

