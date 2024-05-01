CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 37,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000.

CalciMedica Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CalciMedica stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. CalciMedica has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CalciMedica ( NASDAQ:CALC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.77. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CALC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on CalciMedica in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

