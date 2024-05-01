California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of WEX worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,961. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

WEX Price Performance

WEX opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.34. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

