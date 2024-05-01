California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Chord Energy worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.06. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

