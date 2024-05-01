California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.95 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Annaly Capital Management worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NLY opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

