California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Rambus worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,084 shares of company stock worth $7,408,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 78.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

