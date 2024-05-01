California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,129 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Ingredion worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,045 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

