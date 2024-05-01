California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Zillow Group worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,983,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 68,357 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after buying an additional 431,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z ).

