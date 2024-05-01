Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,966,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

