Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$144.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$144.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$162.22.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Insider Activity

CTC.A opened at C$132.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$126.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$134.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.