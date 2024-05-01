Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 72 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,158,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.88 and its 200-day moving average is $171.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

