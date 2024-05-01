CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,656,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.73%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

