Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $94.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $22,906,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

