CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $114.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

